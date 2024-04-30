American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,180 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,867,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

