Analyzing CaliberCos (CWD) & Its Rivals

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CaliberCos to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CaliberCos
|$90.94 million
|-$12.70 million
|-1.27
|CaliberCos Competitors
|$4.26 billion
|$3.68 million
|47.42
Profitability
This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CaliberCos
|-13.97%
|-17.17%
|-3.96%
|CaliberCos Competitors
|-137.50%
|0.66%
|1.09%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CaliberCos and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CaliberCos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CaliberCos Competitors
|255
|1216
|1174
|34
|2.37
As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 17.55%. Given CaliberCos’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
CaliberCos competitors beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
