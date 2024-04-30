Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average is $181.77. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

