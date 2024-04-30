Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Apple Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

