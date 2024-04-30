Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) & Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Newmont and Aris Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 6 7 0 2.54 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $51.77, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.81 billion 4.12 -$2.49 billion ($2.67) -15.83 Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.37 $11.42 million $0.02 207.50

This table compares Newmont and Aris Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -20.19% 6.88% 3.57% Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

