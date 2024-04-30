Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,000. Apple makes up 3.6% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

