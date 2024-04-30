Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

AOTVF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

About Ascot Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.