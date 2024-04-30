Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
AOTVF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
About Ascot Resources
