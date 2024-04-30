Assurant (AIZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AIZ opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

