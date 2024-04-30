ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.33

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.33 and traded as high as C$38.04. ATCO shares last traded at C$37.67, with a volume of 171,492 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

