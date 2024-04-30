Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,497 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 79.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $353.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

