Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $154.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

