Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.83.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $513.58 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.