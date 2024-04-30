Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

LECO stock opened at $225.13 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

