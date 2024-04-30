Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 291,811 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 318.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 125,675 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:PSEP opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.