Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,661,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

