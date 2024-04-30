Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

