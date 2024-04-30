Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.87

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.87 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.61), with a volume of 2,938,760 shares changing hands.

Avacta Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.30 million, a P/E ratio of -301.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

