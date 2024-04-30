Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.01

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $18.26. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 553,917 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

