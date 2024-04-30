Avient (AVNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Avient’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avient Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avient

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.