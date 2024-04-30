Bailard Inc. Has $143,000 Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,986,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 531,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

