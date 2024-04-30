Bailard Inc. Invests $184,000 in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ecovyst by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

