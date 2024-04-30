Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 282.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

