Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,900 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 32,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

YMAB stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

