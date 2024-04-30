Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.