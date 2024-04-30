Bailard Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in biote during the third quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in biote by 768.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in biote during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in biote during the third quarter worth $712,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. biote had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that biote Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

