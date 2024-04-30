Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $160,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

