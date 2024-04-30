Bailard Inc. Takes Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.