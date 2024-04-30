Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

