Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,534.91

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,534.91 ($31.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,574 ($32.33). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,558 ($32.13), with a volume of 160,884 shares changing hands.

Get Bellway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bellway to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,170 ($27.26) to GBX 2,780 ($34.92) in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWY

Bellway Stock Up 0.8 %

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.11, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,644.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,534.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 6,166.67%.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.