Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,534.91

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,534.91 ($31.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,574 ($32.33). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,558 ($32.13), with a volume of 160,884 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bellway to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,170 ($27.26) to GBX 2,780 ($34.92) in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWY
Bellway Stock Up 0.8 %
Bellway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 6,166.67%.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.