Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 99,788 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.29.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

