Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 525.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 564.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

