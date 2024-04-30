Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $479.99

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.99 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 547.94 ($6.88). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.83), with a volume of 40,279 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 540.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 479.99. The firm has a market cap of £443.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,092.31 and a beta of 0.63.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

(Get Free Report)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.