BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlueLinx were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in BlueLinx by 24.6% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

