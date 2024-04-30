Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 6,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $550,488.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,831,911.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

