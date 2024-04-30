Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Edward J. Ludwig Sells 9,818 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

