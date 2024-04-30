Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.99 and traded as high as C$13.75. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 358 shares traded.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.99. The firm has a market cap of C$130.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.29.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
