California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Silgan worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silgan by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,566,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,714,000 after buying an additional 114,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

