California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,344 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Liberty Global worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

