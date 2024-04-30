California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,293 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in BorgWarner by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 644,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

