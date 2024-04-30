Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $857.43 and a 200-day moving average of $640.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

