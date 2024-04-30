Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,158 shares trading hands.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. makes up about 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.