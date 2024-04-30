Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,158 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
