Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 6,406 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,206.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,835.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,444.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,241.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

