Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) COO Scott Boatwright Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,206.43 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,241.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,835.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,444.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

