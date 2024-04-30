Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Albert S. Baldocchi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMG stock opened at $3,206.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,835.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,444.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,241.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,340.00 target price (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

