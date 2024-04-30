Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 2,509 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,206.43 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,241.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,835.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,444.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.12.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

