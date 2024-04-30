Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The company has a market cap of C$417.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

