Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The company has a market cap of C$417.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
