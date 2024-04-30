Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.16 and traded as high as C$9.00. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 720,889 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

Cineplex Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$561.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.5121951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,911. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Further Reading

