Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $10.14. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 3,029 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZWI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.21% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

