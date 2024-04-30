Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,195 shares.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
