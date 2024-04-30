Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $7.01. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 191,281 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $490.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

